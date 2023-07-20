Tioga County Historical 200 year’s of Emergency Services exhibit

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:31 PM EDT
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Tioga Historical Society is inviting guests to visit their " Tioga County’s 200-year Emergency Services history” exhibit.

Board president John Ricklef said this is a way to pay tribute and honor the men and women of the Tioga County EMS both past and present.

“In the past, we’ve honored Tioga County veterans with exhibits, and you know every day these guys the firefighters, the volunteer firefighters, the police they’re putting their lives on the line for us, and we just need to honor that,” said John Ricklef

He said there is almost 200 years of history within the exhibit and since the opening has learned a lot of information from guests.

“One of the most memorable stories is about the Campville Fire Department. They were the first fire department to have women volunteers I thought that was great.”

He said about 95% of the items are memorabilia that were donated by local departments. And he’s looking forward to seeing guests visit the museum.

