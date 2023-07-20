Vestal Fire Station #4 construction expected to be complete this fall

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction is nearing completion on Vestal Fire Department’s Station #4 with the new station hoping to be fully operational this fall.

The new station will be located on Jensen Road at the site of the old American Legion Post 89.

Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Paffie said the department needs a new station due to concerns over the lack of space and the desire for something more modern.

“The old station we just outgrew,” said Paffie. “That station was built in 1952 and the trucks have just grown and the station has begun to fall apart.”

The new station will feature an apparatus bay capable of storing nine vehicles, a significant increase in storage and other upgrades.

Paffie hopes these amenities will alleviate safety concerns present at the old station.

“We had safety issues at the old station,” said Paffie. “Here, we won’t have those because we have room around the trucks. Our trucks at the other station are backed right up against the wall. We can’t even walk around them in two of the five bays.”

Construction on the building began last fall and so far has been on schedule, with the exterior nearing completion. Work to condition the inside of the building is to begin soon.

Paffie told 12 News work on the station is about 75% completed and it has not had any major delays. The station is waiting for its rooftop units, which Paffie said should arrive soon.

