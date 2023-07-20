Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it. (Source: WBNS, FAMILY PHOTOS, FACEBOOK, CNN)
By Richard Solomon, WBNS
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS) – A young girl in Ohio is lucky to be alive after nearly losing her life two weeks ago.

Allie Harris fell off a float during a Fourth of July parade and was run over by the trailer carrying it.

Bandages and stitches show just a glimpse of what 7-year-old Allie has been through over the past couple of weeks, but she’s on her way to making a full recovery.

“I can’t wrap my head around it. I can’t wrap my head around what happened. But I also can’t wrap around how quickly she improved and the fact that we are here,” her mom Lauren Harris said.

Allie was ecstatic about joining her softball team on the float for the parade, and her parents were waiting to see her and take a picture.

But her mom got a call and learned her daughter was hurt.

“I just remember that I got ran over,” Allie recalled. “I did not hurt, and I was not crying.”

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and a skull fracture, and this little girl is expected to make a full recovery.

One day she’ll be able to be a kid again and play softball or hang out with her friends. She and her mom are forever grateful for the help Allie has received.

Copyright 2023 WBNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says
People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance...
New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner's rented out pool
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the...
RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon