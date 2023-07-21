18-year-old charged with 53 felonies for owning ‘ghost guns,’ selling firearms

HASTINGS, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested an 18-year-old on 53 felony and 17 misdemeanor illegal weapons charges.

On July 20, the State Police Community Stabilization Unit concluded its investigation into illegal firearms trafficking in Oswego County. As a result, troopers arrested David M. Desimone III from 143 Elderberry Lane in Hastings, NY.

Police said the Criminal Stabilization Unit had conducted a previous criminal search warrant and an Extreme Risk Protection Order search at Desimone III’s residence in November 2022. In that investigation, items, that state police did not disclose, were seized and an arrest was made.

Police will apply for an Extreme Risk Protection Order when they believe a person with guns is a threat to others or themselves. They are a part of New York State’s Red Flag Laws.

On July 20, troopers conducted a second search at the address. This time, however, they had knowledge that there was a secret room that contained illegal components of a firearms trade. Troopers seized weapons modified to be fully automatic. They also stole handguns, silencers and body armor.

Police said a lot of the weapons troopers seized had their serial numbers defaced and multiple items were “ghost guns.” Police define ghost guns as weapons that have their serial numbers defaced or removed. They are usually composed of parts bought online and are difficult or impossible for law enforcement to track.

Desimone III was charged with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony

Eight counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felony (silencers)

32 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felony (High capacity magazines)

11 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, class D felony (Defaced firearms)

Criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony

14 counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, class A misdemeanor (Possessing gun manufacturing parts while the respondent of an Extreme Risk Protection Order)

Two counts of criminal contempt second degree, a class A misdemeanor, (Violating the court order for possessing firearms while the respondent of an Extreme Risk Protection Order)

Unlawful possession of body armor, class “A” misdemeanor

Desimone III is accused of selling weapons over the dark web and in person. An Extreme Risk Protection Order was filed against him.

The state police were assisted by the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, the United States Postal Inspector, The Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Oswego County District Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office.

