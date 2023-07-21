Broome County Legislature discusses the Veteran’s Resource Center Building Project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A committee of the whole Broome County Legislature met today to discuss the details of the Veteran’s resource center building project.

The project involves the development of a multiple-tenant resource center for veterans of Broome County. They plan on using the current clubhouse and 80 acres of the former Vestal Hills Country Club in Binghamton. The main goal of this project is to create a unified central hub for veteran resources.

“I think that this new resource center would be a great place to do that, we have Broome County workforce development, and we’d love to be able to have classes, workforce development classes that come right there as a central point to work with veterans,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Garnar said Broome County has one of the highest populations of veterans in the state.

For the first phase of work, funding has been secured through an Empire State Development Grant, and DASNY SAM Grants made possible with the help of Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo and Senator Fred Akshar, with additional funding being provided by Broome County.

