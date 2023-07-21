Broome Sheriff seeks public’s help with identifying subjects who took credit card from elderly woman
CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying two subjects that targeted an elderly victim for credit card theft.
The office said the two subjects are part of an investigation into grand larceny at the Aldi Supermarket on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango. The subjects targeted the elderly woman. One of them distracted her while the other removed a wallet from her purse.
The two suspects then used her Mastercard at different locations to buy gift cards at various locations, including the Weis in Chenango and the Dollar General stores in Chenango, Whitney Point, Marathon and Cortland.
The suspects are pictured below in the embedded Facebook post.
Anyone with information about who the subjects are can call 607-778-2055 or 607-242-2977 and refer to case number 23-14967.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.