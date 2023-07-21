Broome Sheriff seeks public’s help with identifying subjects who took credit card from elderly woman

(WNDU)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CHENANGO (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying two subjects that targeted an elderly victim for credit card theft.

The office said the two subjects are part of an investigation into grand larceny at the Aldi Supermarket on Upper Front Street in the Town of Chenango. The subjects targeted the elderly woman. One of them distracted her while the other removed a wallet from her purse.

The two suspects then used her Mastercard at different locations to buy gift cards at various locations, including the Weis in Chenango and the Dollar General stores in Chenango, Whitney Point, Marathon and Cortland.

The suspects are pictured below in the embedded Facebook post.

𝗔𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗳𝘆: 𝗘𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗹𝘆 𝗩𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗖𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝘁 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗳𝘁 The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to...

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 21, 2023

Anyone with information about who the subjects are can call 607-778-2055 or 607-242-2977 and refer to case number 23-14967.

