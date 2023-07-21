Concert promoter remembers Tony Bennett’s legacy in Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Tony Bennett died on Friday and many people around the Southern Tier were remembering the legacy he left behind.

President of Magic City Productions Stu Green helped Bennett host numerous concerts around the area.

“The beloved singer was always wonderful to work with. His concerts were perfect: He never missed a note during performances,” said Green. “He was well-received by audiences in the area. It brought back memories of when they were teeny boppers because they grew up with Tony Bennett. His shows were pristine.”

Bennett performed at hundreds of theaters around the world, including a 2014 performance at Binghamton University’s Anderson Center for the Performing Arts.

The singer was always willing to sign autographs for fans after shows, Green said. He also shared his love with concert promoters during the holidays.

“Every year, up to about maybe three or four years ago, I would always get a Christmas card from him,” Green said. “He was an artist, and he would design his own Christmas card, and he would send out the card to promoters.”

Fans that were fortunate enough to attend his concerts are now looking back at the fond memories.

“You feel good about being a fan of his because he reflected a lot of good,” said Tony Bennett fan Adam Goldberg. “While it’s sad that he passed, he led a life well-lived.”

Bennett died at the age of 96, just two weeks short of his birthday, according to the Associated Press.

