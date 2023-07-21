“Condores de Binghamton” take down “Erie Piñatas” on MiLB Copa de la Diversión night

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies played as the “Condores de Binghamton” tonight as they defeated the Erie SeaWolves (Piñatas) 8-6 on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium.

With the game tied 5-5 in the seventh, Brandon McIlwain reached second base on an error and Matt O’Neill drove him in to give Binghamton a 6-5 lead. Later in the inning, Jose Mena delivered an RBI single to put the Ponies up 8-5.

The SeaWolves got on the board first with three runs in the first inning. They scored on two separate passed balls and an RBI fielder’s choice from Chris Meyers.

Binghamton took its first lead of the night with a four-run second inning. Agustin Ruiz slammed a game-tying three-run homer that scored McIlwain and O’Neill. Later in the frame, Warren Saunders hit a go-ahead RBI single that scored Jaylen Palmer to make it 4-3. The Ponies added another run on an RBI fielder’s choice from Ruiz in the third that made it 5-3.

