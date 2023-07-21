Construction begins at GiGi’s Playhouse’s new facility

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Construction is underway at GiGi’s Playhouse of the Southern Tier’s new location at the Oakdale Commons in Johnson City.

According to Site Manager Katie Whaley construction at the new facility began on Monday. Current work involves the demolition of walls to make more space for GiGi’s.

Whaley said the reason for the move was to find a new and larger space to accommodate more participants at once.

“Right now, sometimes it’s maybe someone’s in the literacy lab and somebody’s in the kitchen, so we are going to have multiple spaces to accommodate for that,” said Whaley. “We will have office space for our current staff and when we need more staff. It will be just bigger and better.”

Whaley said she is excited to move to the new location not just for the upgraded space, but also to be in proximity to new businesses coming to the area.

“It’s just super exciting to be at the Oakdale Commons with all the other things that are going in,” said Whaley. “We’re just excited to be in a premiere location. Our guys don’t even know what’s coming.”

The organization is hoping to have its new site fully operational by the end of the year.

GiGi’s Playhouse is currently running a “Believe in Our Build” fundraising campaign to assist with their move.

