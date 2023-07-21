Dog Walking Forecast--Duncan

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50-.75″) 40% High 78 (74-80)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 (56-62) Wind NW 5-10 mph

The cold front will move east, but with the low tracking into eastern Canada, we’ll have lingering

showers and a few thunderstorms today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

Nice weather for the weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. There is a very slight chance

for a few showers Saturday. Not even worth mentioning.

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday. A cold front will approach from the west. We’ll have early sunshine

Monday. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few late day showers. With the cold front, showers

and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday.

It’s going to be getting warm Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Partly

cloudy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

