A few showers
Great weekend weather?
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50-.75″) 40% High 78 (74-80)
Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 (56-62) Wind NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 (74-80) Wind NW 5-10 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 56 Wind W 3-8 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A few late day showers. 30% High 84 Low 62
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 82 Low 62
The cold front will move east, but with the low tracking into eastern Canada, we’ll have lingering
showers and a few thunderstorms today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.
Nice weather for the weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. There is a very slight chance
for a few showers Saturday. Not even worth mentioning.
Mostly sunny and warm Sunday. A cold front will approach from the west. We’ll have early sunshine
Monday. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few late day showers. With the cold front, showers
and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday.
It’s going to be getting warm Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Partly
cloudy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday.
Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.