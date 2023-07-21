A few showers

Great weekend weather?
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, with showers and thunderstorms. 0-.25″ (.50-.75″) 40% High 78 (74-80)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 60 (56-62) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 76 (74-80) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 56 Wind W 3-8 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. A few late day showers. 30% High 84 Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 82 Low 62

The cold front will move east, but with the low tracking into eastern Canada, we’ll have lingering

showers and a few thunderstorms today. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight.

Nice weather for the weekend. We’ll have partly cloudy skies Saturday. There is a very slight chance

for a few showers Saturday. Not even worth mentioning.

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday. A cold front will approach from the west. We’ll have early sunshine

Monday. We’ll have increasing clouds with a few late day showers. With the cold front, showers

and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday.

It’s going to be getting warm Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Partly

cloudy Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms Thursday.

A lot of sunshine today!