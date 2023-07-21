Flash Back Friday: Waterman Conservation Education Center

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- Every week, Around the Tiers announces the recipient of a $2,000 Southern Tier Tuesdays grant from Upstate Shredding and Adam and Clover Weitsman, but what happens when they leave the studio?

Around the Tiers visited the Waterman Conservation Education Center to see how Southern Tier Tuesdays has helped the non-profit. The organization was 

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man charged with murdering his own father
Florida man flown to hospital after crashing bicycle in Tompkins County
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says

Latest News

Franklin Community Education Foundation
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Franklin Community Education Foundation
Flash back Friday: Joshua House
Windsor Partners
Southern Tier Tuesdays: Windsor Partners Incorporated
Flash Back Friday: Trinity O’Connor Foundation