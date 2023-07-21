A gorgeous weekend ahead!

Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Pleasant. Patchy fog is possible. Low: 54-61.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Comfortable. High: 72-80.

Saturday Night: Clear skies with patchy fog. Low: 53-60.

Sunday: Sunshine and warm. High: 82. Low: 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds with afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 84. Low: 62.

Tuesday: Some sun with scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 63.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 85. Low: 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 88. Low: 67.

Friday: hazy, hot, and humid. High: 90. Low: 69.

Forecast Discussion:

High pressure will build in during the night, allowing for some clear skies, and some patchy fog. Lows will be pleasant, with most falling into the upper 50s.

The weekend is looking downright beautiful, as high pressure remains in control. Mostly sunny skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

A cold front will start to cross the region overnight Sunday, which will cause some unsettled conditions to start the week. Scattered thunderstorms will develop during the afternoon on Monday as the front passes, and some lingering instability will allow for more to bubble up on Tuesday. Highs for both days will be in the low-to-mid 80s.

Very warm conditions start to creep in as we head into the mid-part of the week. Highs on Wednesday will approach the mid-80s. There is a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon, but most of the day will remain dry. The heat really ramps up on Thursday and Friday, with hazy, hot, and humid conditions, with highs on Thursday reaching the upper-80s, and nearing 90 on Friday. Both days will feature abundant sunshine.

