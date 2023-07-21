Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 24. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

Paving Chenango Street (Expect delays)

Culvert replacement on Loughlin Road, Powers Road and Crocker Hill Road

Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Crocker Hill Road, Ganoungtown Road, Old State Road and Stratmill Road

Patching Owen Hill Road and Pagebrook Road

Mowing right of way on various county roads

Painting & sign repairs on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

