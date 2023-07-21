Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The following road work is planned for Broome County for the week of July 24. This list is provided by the Broome County Department of Public Works.

  • Paving Chenango Street (Expect delays)
  • Culvert replacement on Loughlin Road, Powers Road and Crocker Hill Road
  • Cleaning ditches and rebuilding shoulders on Crocker Hill Road, Ganoungtown Road, Old State Road and Stratmill Road
  • Patching Owen Hill Road and Pagebrook Road
  • Mowing right of way on various county roads
  • Painting & sign repairs on various county roads

Motorists are reminded to use caution in work zones, even when they are not active as some routes may be modified as construction progresses. Slowing down is always the most effective way to keep yourself and your workers safe. You may also want to give yourself extra time during commutes to accommodate for any detours or changes in traffic patterns.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man charged with murdering his own father
Florida man flown to hospital after crashing bicycle in Tompkins County
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says

Latest News

18-year-old charged with 53 felonies for owning ‘ghost guns,’ selling firearms
Man turns himself in for assaulting pregnant woman
Broome County Legislature
Broome County Legislature discusses the Veteran’s Resource Center Building Project
Christopher Harasta accepting is 2023 Everyday Hero Award. photo courtesy Christopher Harasta
Binghamton University dining manager wins ‘Everyday Heroes Award’