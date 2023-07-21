Man turns himself in for assaulting pregnant woman

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office said it made an arrest in an investigation into the assault of a pregnant woman.

Anthony R. Cruz turned himself in on July 20 around 2 p.m. to the sheriff’s office. He was arrested and charged with assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree, both charges are felonies.

Cruz was arraigned in CAP Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

On June 29, around 8:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Pine Tree Road in the Town of Ithaca for a reported assault to an alleged road rage incident.

Police said Cruz is accused of attacking a pregnant woman and hurt her. She was also dragged by the vehicle in Cruz was an occupant of, the office said. The driver of the vehicle was also charged in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.