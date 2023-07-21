New Johnson City mural pays tribute to village’s history

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A new mural in Johnson City is adding color to the district while paying tribute to the village’s history.

New Orleans-based artist Brent Houzenga primarily paints portraits from found photographs from the 1890s. Houzenga said he feels a connection to the time period.

Houzenga first applied to paint a mural in Broome County in 2020 and was approved for the project. Over the course of the next three years, the project slipped his mind until he received a call this winter.

“I got a call in February that the building owners really liked my work so I kind of got paired with them,” said Houzenga.

The mural’s local ties include many portraits of George F. Johnson and an outline of the Susquehanna River. When researching the area Houzenga said many aspects of Johnson’s story appealed to him.

“The way he took care of his people, built this whole town, sold the houses to them at cost, the free carousel and the free trolley: It just seemed like an uncommon story,” said Houzenga.

To complete the mural Houzenga used materials like spray paint, paint rollers and stencils.

Originally given two weeks to complete the project Houzenga expects to complete the mural on Friday, his fourth day of work.

The mural is located at 17 Broad St, near its intersection with Main Street.

To view more of Houzenga’s work check out his Instagram or website.

