Owner of Cortland Floorcraft & Kitchen says he’s grateful for community response to fire

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Thursday night, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at Cortland Floorcraft & Kitchen located at 4357 North Homer Ave. in the City of Cortland.

Crews arrived at the scene a little after 9 p.m. and it took firefighters about an hour to control the fire. Owner William Scott Hicks said he is not sure what his next step will be but is grateful for the fire department’s quick response.

“I don’t know what we’re going to do yet but we’re going to sort it out,” said Hicks " The fire department did a good job, they saved quite a bit inside.”

Yet, Hicks said as word about the fire spreads, he has been receiving numerous phone calls from the community about it. He said he was getting calls from many concerned friends and customers he had.

Hick said he is thankful no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the New York State Office of Fire Prevention & Control.

