Police recover body from Ithaca Falls

(Source: MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department said it recovered a body from Ithaca Falls Friday morning.

According to a news release, Ithaca Police Officers, along with Bangs Ambulance and the Ithaca Fire Department, responded to Lake Street for a report of a person dead in the water.

Rescue crews recovered the male victim in the water near the base of Ithaca Falls and confirmed he was dead. Police did not release the victim’s name but said the cause of death was drowning.

Foul play is not expected, authorities noted.

Police said additional information will not be released as of Friday afternoon.

