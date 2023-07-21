Repeat offender pleads guilty to possessing cocaine

(Broome County District Attorney's Office)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that Robbie E. Williams, 56, of Port Crane, pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree in Broome County Court.

Williams was sentenced to two and a half years in New York State Prison. Once released, Williams will remain under post-release supervision for three years.

The convict admitted to possession of an eighth of cocaine following a search warrant on his vehicle. Items found during the search were quantities of narcotics, a scale and around $2,000.

The district attorney’s office noted that Willams was previously convicted in 2018 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He forfeited the money recovered by the police and waived his right to appeal.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. Senior Assistant District Attorney, Joseph F. Nieto, prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca man charged with murdering his own father
Florida man flown to hospital after crashing bicycle in Tompkins County
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says

Latest News

Police recover body from Ithaca Falls
Listed here: Broome County roadwork plans
18-year-old charged with 53 felonies for owning ‘ghost guns,’ selling firearms
Man turns himself in for assaulting pregnant woman