Repeat offender pleads guilty to possessing cocaine

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced that Robbie E. Williams, 56, of Port Crane, pled guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree in Broome County Court.

Williams was sentenced to two and a half years in New York State Prison. Once released, Williams will remain under post-release supervision for three years.

The convict admitted to possession of an eighth of cocaine following a search warrant on his vehicle. Items found during the search were quantities of narcotics, a scale and around $2,000.

The district attorney’s office noted that Willams was previously convicted in 2018 for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree. He forfeited the money recovered by the police and waived his right to appeal.

The case was investigated by the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force. Senior Assistant District Attorney, Joseph F. Nieto, prosecuted the case.

