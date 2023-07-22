Binghamton Rumble Ponies fall behind late and lose to Erie on Friday night

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies led after four innings but could not hold on and lost 5-2 to the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night.

Erie scored once in the sixth and three runs in the eighth to get the win.

The SeaWolves started the scoring in the second inning as Diego Rincones drove in a run off a sacrifice fly.

Binghamton responded in the fourth as Branden Fryman brought two runners home with a triple to make it 2-1.

In the sixth, Erie tied it as Justice Bigbie hit a solo home run. Then in the eighth, Wenceel Perez hit an RBI single and Chris Meyers added a 2-RBI double to make it 5-2.

The two teams will continue the series Saturday night with first pitch at 6:07 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.

