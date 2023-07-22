Ed Wesoloski looks back at his hole-in-one in Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship final round

By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - During the final round of the Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship on Sunday, Ed Wesoloski hit a hole-in-one.

Wesoloski achieved the feat on the par-3 Hole 13 at Binghamton Country Club where he used an 8-iron to sink the roughly 140-yard shot.

“It’s funny I didn’t jump up and down or anything. It was not a sense of relief but I was just happy that I finally got a hole-in-one. I play a lot of golf so now when people ask me how many I have I can at least say I have one now. So it was a good feeling. I don’t think I stopped smiling for about five or six minutes. So it was a pretty cool experience,” said Wesoloski.

He’s competed in the tournament for several years and this time he finished second in the Senior Division with a +17 score through the 54-hole three-day event.

