Multiple vehicles damages after rollover crash on Second Street in Binghamton

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A rollover crash involving multiple vehicles took place on Friday, July 21 on Second Street in the City of Binghamton.

According to a witness our 12 News crew spoke with at the scene the black car turned left from Tompkins onto Second Street and hit a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked along the right side of 2nd street.

It then sped down the street and collided into another car, a gray Volvo also parked on the right side.

According to that same witness, after making contact with the second car, the car flipped over and crashed onto the curb of the left side of the street.

Several Binghamton Police officers as well as members of the Binghamton Fire Department were at the scene.

We are working to confirm the details from the witness and if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story, be sure to check our website for updates as we learn more information.

