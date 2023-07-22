Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff look back on their careers ahead of Baseball Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Saturday both Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff took the stage to share some memories from their careers before being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Rolen is this year’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America electee while McGriff is the electee from the Contemporary Baseball Players Er Committee.

Across his 17 MLB seasons, Rolen played for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds as he earned eight Gold Gloves at third base. He started over two thousand games at the position and becomes just the 18th third baseman elected to the hall. For his career, Rolen amassed over 300 home runs and over 2,000 hits and won a World Series with St. Louis in 2006.

“To go out give your best at-bat, try to put the ball in play. Go take it out on the field and try to be consistent. Hal McRae always told me to try and put something in the basket every day. No matter what it was put something in the basket that they can’t take away from you. Whether it’s a walk or an RBI or a run scored, do something at the end of the day and tally it up at the end of the year,” said Rolen.

McGriff played 19 years in the major leagues for the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Devil Rays, Cubs, and Dodgers. He was named to the All-Star game five times as he was one of the best power hitters of his generation. Across his career, McGriff had 10 thirty home run seasons and finished his career with 493 homers. He won a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 1995.

“Be a professional. Go out there and play the game. So that’s why I try and instill in the younger players. Play the game the right way and lead by example. Go out there and play because you got a lot of guys you laugh because they’re on the bench talking all kinds of noise and screaming and they go out there and don’t do anything. So just go out and play the game right and play the game as a professional,” said McGriff.

Rolen and McGriff will be inducted as the Class of 2023 at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown, N.Y.

