Vendors at the Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival share what inspires them to create every day

Handmade pottery for sale at the Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival
Handmade pottery for sale at the Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE (WBNG) -- The Greater Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival is more than just an event for buying unique items; it’s also a place where vendors celebrate their passions.

“I’ve worked as a corporate manager for years, but this really is my soul,” said Owner of Beads of a Feather Tina Feather.

The festival is entering its 46th year, and many vendors have been showing off products from their personal or family businesses since the festival’s inception. Owner of Gallery Three-Two-One and Strong Stone Pottery Sarah Smith remembers coming to the festival with her family’s pottery business since she was a little girl. After graduating high school, she decided that she one day wanted to take over the family business. Hard work and dedication to the craft made this goal her current reality.

“I purchased a wheel online when I lived in Albany and started making pottery in my kitchen,” Smith said. “When I felt like I was good enough, my dad let me take over.”

Many other vendors were inspired by unexpected events. The Owner of La Place Art Gallery Elizabeth Delury is a painter, but she recently became a jewelry maker due to a happy accident.

“I was putting away an antique diamond blue platter and it fell down and broke on the floor,” Delury said. “I was so upset, but I told myself, ‘Don’t get upset, make jewelry.’”

Although all these vendors have different stories, their love for their craft is what motivates them to create every day.

“My peace, my heart is in the art that I create,” said Feather. “I just find that it’s my most happy place.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police recover body from Ithaca Falls
Broome Sheriff seeks public’s help with identifying subjects who took credit card from elderly woman
18-year-old charged with 53 felonies for owning ‘ghost guns,’ selling firearms
Man turns himself in for assaulting pregnant woman
Binghamton Second Street MVA
Multiple vehicles damaged after rollover crash on Second Street in Binghamton

Latest News

Binghamton Second Street MVA
Multiple vehicles damaged after rollover crash on Second Street in Binghamton
Remembering Tony Bennett
Owner of Cortland Floorcraft & Kitchen says he’s grateful for community response to fire
Owner of Cortland Floorcraft & Kitchen says he’s grateful for community response to fire