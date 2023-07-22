Vendors at the Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival share what inspires them to create every day

GREENE (WBNG) -- The Greater Greene Community Arts & Crafts Festival is more than just an event for buying unique items; it’s also a place where vendors celebrate their passions.

“I’ve worked as a corporate manager for years, but this really is my soul,” said Owner of Beads of a Feather Tina Feather.

The festival is entering its 46th year, and many vendors have been showing off products from their personal or family businesses since the festival’s inception. Owner of Gallery Three-Two-One and Strong Stone Pottery Sarah Smith remembers coming to the festival with her family’s pottery business since she was a little girl. After graduating high school, she decided that she one day wanted to take over the family business. Hard work and dedication to the craft made this goal her current reality.

“I purchased a wheel online when I lived in Albany and started making pottery in my kitchen,” Smith said. “When I felt like I was good enough, my dad let me take over.”

Many other vendors were inspired by unexpected events. The Owner of La Place Art Gallery Elizabeth Delury is a painter, but she recently became a jewelry maker due to a happy accident.

“I was putting away an antique diamond blue platter and it fell down and broke on the floor,” Delury said. “I was so upset, but I told myself, ‘Don’t get upset, make jewelry.’”

Although all these vendors have different stories, their love for their craft is what motivates them to create every day.

“My peace, my heart is in the art that I create,” said Feather. “I just find that it’s my most happy place.”

