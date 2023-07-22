Weather remains quiet

TONIGHT: Clear, fog. Low 56 (52-58) Wind L&V

wbng (wbng)

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, warm. A few showers possible. 0-.10″ 20% High 84 (80-86) Wind SW becoming W 3-8 mph

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58 (52-60) Wind S Calm-5 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. A few late day showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 62

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 84 Low 64

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with clearing skies. Showers and thunderstorms. 20% High 86 Low 66

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 90 Low 68

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday. A cold front will approach from the west. We’ll have early sunshine

Monday with increasing clouds with a few late day showers. With the cold front, showers

and thunderstorms are in the forecast Tuesday and into Wednesday.

It’s going to be heating up on Thursday with highs near 90. The warm weather will continue Friday,

but with a cold front moving in, we’ll have showers and thunderstorms. The chance of thunderstorms

continues Saturday. On the back of the cold front, we’ll be cooler Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.