Rotary Clubs host the first Carousel Band Organ Rally in Broome County

An organ at Highland Park
An organ at Highland Park(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Jul. 23, 2023
ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The Rotary Clubs of Broome County hosted the first regional Carousel Band Organ Rally in Highland Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The event featured both mechanical and hand crank organs, as well as different presentations about the history of some of Broome County’s pioneers.

“It’s a different kind of entertainment,” said Rotary Club Member Dennis Camarda. “It’s not a carnival-type atmosphere but it is something that I think people will enjoy.”

Broome County is known as the “Carousel Capital of the World.” The organs played tunes that resembled carousel ride music.

Many of the organs were purchased by their owners, but Retired Mechanical Engineer Bill Clark decided to build an organ from scratch using pipes from eBay and a TV closet from the Salvation Army. He worked on the organ for about a year and still remembers the first time it played a tune.

“It was unbelievable,” Clark said. “You’re making this thing, and it’s not making any noise. When you finally fill it with air and start blowing air through it and it makes noise, I mean, what a rush.”

The event organizers hope to have the Carousel Band Organ Rally return to the park in two years.

