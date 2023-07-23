Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WBNG) - On Sunday, the Baseball Hall of Fame welcomed their Class of 2023 as Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff were each inducted into the hall.

Rolen becomes just the 18th third baseman to earn this honor. Across his 17 major league seasons, he played for the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Reds as he earned eight Gold Gloves at third base. He started over two thousand games at the position and for his career, Rolen amassed over 300 home runs and over 2,000 hits. He also won a World Series with St. Louis in 2006.

“They made it to the first game of the doubleheader in the top of the fourth inning. The greatest moment of my career happened that day. Seeing Mom and Dad walking to their seats from my position at third base was a feeling never topped again in my 17 years. Baseball was my career but it is not my story. My story begins and ends with the people sitting in front of me,” said Rolen.

The other member of this year’s class, McGriff played 19 years in the MLB. He had stints on the Blue Jays, Padres, Braves, Devil Rays, Cubs, and Dodgers. McGriff earned five All-Star appearances and was one of the best power hitters of his generation. Across his career, McGriff had 10 thirty home run seasons and finished his career with 493 homers. He won a World Series title with the Atlanta Braves in 1995.

“What is your dream? Since elementary school mine had been to play in the major leagues. It’s been a long journey with a lot of hard work put in, thousands of hours trying to get better. But I can tell everyone, a computer can’t measure what’s in someone’s heart, and I always had heart,” said McGriff.

Rolen is this year’s Baseball Writers’ Association of America electee while McGriff is the electee from the Contemporary Baseball Players Era Committee.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.