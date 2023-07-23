A warm week is on the way

Tonight: Any isolated showers or thundershowers end early. Low: 58-63

Monday: Sun and clouds. 60% chance of mainly PM/Evening showers and storms. Any storms could produce gusty winds and hail. High: 81-86

Monday Night: Any showers end. Turning partly cloudy. Low: 58-63

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 20% chance of a few showers or storms. High: 84, Low: 59

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected for the overnight after a few eastern showers fade into the late evening. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

As we start the new work week Monday, it looks like a weak upper-level disturbance may slide across our region in the afternoon and evening. There is a decent chance we could see some showers and storms fire in the afternoon and evening. Any storms could produce gusty winds. Highs will be in the 80s.

Weakening high pressure builds in Tuesday but there may still be a shower or storm. The chance of precipitation is around 20%. Highs remain in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will see a lot of sun and the beginning of a hot and muggy period. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. A few showers are possible Thursday and Friday. It will turn quite sweltering with dewpoints expected to climb into the upper 60s and possibly even the lower 70s. Heat indices could climb into the low and mid 90s. The chance of storms is 30% Thursday and 40% Friday.

Saturday there is some uncertainty with temperatures and rainfall. We’re keeping a 30% chance of some showers in for now. Highs will be around 80.

