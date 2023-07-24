American Red Cross urgently looking for blood donations amid shortage

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross said it is seeking the public’s help as blood donations dwindle.

The Red Cross especially needs type O-negative, type O-positive and type B-negative blood donors. It also needs platelet donors. The organization said that blood and platelet donations can help trauma patients and those undergoing cancer treatment. It can also help people with lifelong blood-disorders get the blood that they need.

Especially during hurricane season, the red cross urges everyone to get ready now and consider becoming a volunteer to help people affected by the growing number of climate-driven disasters.

Red Cross of the Southern Tier Executive Director Zachariah Riley told 12 News slowdowns in donations usually come during the summer months.

“A lot of people during June through the beginning of September [donating] is not on their priority list,” Riley said. “They are going on vacations and traveling; that tends to take priority.”

After you donate blood, the Red Cross app allows you to track your blood donation as it travels to the hospital where the donation will be used.

For more information, follow this link.

