Binghamton High School students help prepare housing for incoming refugees

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Civic Association, or ACA, is preparing for the arrival of 20 refugee families over the next several weeks.

The organization recently acquired a property on Binghamton’s southside for temporary housing.

Students in Binghamton High School’s Liberty Partnership Program have been working to assist the organization in getting this property ready this summer through landscaping, painting and other work.

The American Civic Association is hoping the finishing touches on the home will make the building more than just a roof over their heads.

“We have over 20 students here from the city project that’s helping with painting the first and second floor of a home,” said Executive Director Hussein Adams. “What we hope to provide is temporary, not shelter but, residence for refugees coming in.”

Adams said these refugees coming from around the world are ready to be a part of the community.

“People don’t know the difference between a refugee and a migrant,” said Adams. “Refugees are highly vetted by over six federal agencies and they come into the United States with work authorization. They come in with status and we assist them at the ACA moving forward to a path of self-sufficiency.”

Binghamton High School Sophomore Nakyra Bryant said one lesson she’s learned has been the importance of teamwork.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to all get on the same page and you have a lot of different people trying to do a lot of different things,” said Bryant. “You really just have to come together to create a solution.”

Senior Mariah Luke said there’s nothing better than knowing each stroke of a paintbrush is making an impact.

“This little tiny impact of putting a brush to the wall is a huge difference to someone coming in from another country fleeing violent crimes or violent acts,” said Luke. “It’s really amazing.”

Incoming refugee families from all over the world are relocating to the area through the US State Department’s Reception and Placement program.

The ACA is responsible for assisting them through temporary housing and other guidance for their first 90 days in the country.

