Blaze destroys building in Tioga County

NEWARK VALLEY, NY (WBNG) -- Multiple crews responded to a structure fire on July 22 in Tioga County.

The fire broke out at 2532 State Rt. 38B around 4:40 a.m. in the Town of Newark Valley. Officials said they believe the structure was totally destroyed by the flames. There were no injuries involved but people were displaced by the blaze.

The Newark Valley, Berkshire, Weltonville, South Side, Owego, Union Center, Maine EMS, Broome County EMS and others responded.

🔥STRUCTURE FIRE🔥 Campville Fire responded with multiple apparatus and man power to a structure fire in Newark Valley Fire Department. Crews spent hours on scene fighting the blaze. Posted by Campville Fire Department on Saturday, July 22, 2023

