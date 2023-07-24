Endwell United Methodist Church to host ‘National Night Out’ for 2023

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Next week, multiple law enforcement agencies will take to the streets for the “2023 Annual National Night Out.”

National Night Out is a nationwide community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships to ensure neighborhoods are safer and more caring places to live. The event includes a ton of fun activities such as live music and even a karate demonstration.

The Endwell United Methodist Church will host one of these events along with multiple local law enforcement agencies.

The Event Committee Member Ken Anderson addressed the meaning of National Night Out for the community.

“The New York State Police and Broome County Sheriff both support the Endwell area here and as far as the Endwell Fire Department and rescue they also support the same area,” said Anderson. “I mean these are your neighbors and the important thing is people become comfortable with these folks they’re here to help.”

National Night Out will be held on Aug. 1 from 4:30 to 8 p.m.

For more information, follow this link, or contact the church office at 607-754-5735.

