Monarch butterfly migration season is approaching, here’s how to help the endangered species.

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As their migrating season is approaching on the East Coast, many may be expecting to see their favorite monarch butterfly in their backyards. This year, residents may face disappointment.

Nature’s symbol of transformation and rebirth is no longer reproducing as the most well-known butterfly, the monarch, was classified as endangered in July 2022 according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The Ross Park Zoo Executive Director Phillip Ginter said since the 1980s, there has been a drop of 80% in the butterfly population. This poses a threat to the ecosystem as butterflies are pollinators that fertilize plants.

“Without pollinators like bees and butterflies, our food supply will be in jeopardy,” said Ginter. “It’s not just about protecting them for the sake of protecting them, we’re all interconnected and so as we start seeing mass extinctions of things like monarch butterflies, that ultimately will have an impact on human life here as well.”

Ginter said the three main causes for the population decline are habitat loss, an increase in the use of insecticides and increased fluctuation in weather.

The best way to help stop the decline in the monarch population starts in any backyard. Residents can grow or buy milkweed and other pollinator plants that will provide a habitat for monarch butterflies. The larva of butterflies feed on milkweed plants when they are born which Ginter said is a critical element for monarchs to not just survive but thrive.

“We’re encouraging folks to do more locally in terms of helping to create safe habitats for monarchs and other butterflies right here in their own backyard,” said Ginter. “You can go to a local nursery and ask them about what would be an appropriate pollinator that you can grow given your space in your home.”

Ginter said if you are looking to start a pollinator garden, make sure no insecticides were used as they can get into the pollen and nectar of plants which would poison and kill the butterflies.

To learn more about how you can help, Ginter recommends checking out the global initiative 30 by 30 to protect 30% of the world’s natural spaces by 2030.

