New York Attorney General asks FCC to add languages to severe weather alerts

(WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James is calling on the FCC, or Federal Communications Commission, to expand language access for severe weather alerts.

In a letter addressed to the agency, Attorney General James said she is urging the FCC to adopt its alternate proposal to use human translators as opposed to machine translation and to increase the number of available languages from 13 to at least 25.

The attorney general’s letter comes after the FCC proposed the use of machine translation applications on cell phones that would translate weather emergency alerts to the user’s preferred language without review by human translators.

“In just the last few weeks, New Yorkers have been hammered by violent storms, flash flooding, and extreme heat, and receiving Wireless Emergency Alerts during these emergencies can be the difference between life and death,” said Attorney General James. “The next severe weather event is a matter of when not if. It is critical that this potentially lifesaving information be transmitted to the millions of New Yorkers and Americans nationwide who are not proficient in English.”

This coalition has also urged the FCC to consider additional languages every few years based on the results of the 2020 US Census Bureau Survey.

The full letter can be read at this link.

