Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies responded to a fire in the West Corners area on July 23.
Departments from Campville, Endicott, Endwell, Vestal and Union Center assisted the West Corners Fire Department with putting out the blaze at a residence on Simon Drive.
Law enforcement arrived at the scene first and reported smoke was coming out of the residence. Eventually, the call was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.
The origin of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.
