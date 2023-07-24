Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST CORNERS (WBNG) -- Several fire agencies responded to a fire in the West Corners area on July 23.

Departments from Campville, Endicott, Endwell, Vestal and Union Center assisted the West Corners Fire Department with putting out the blaze at a residence on Simon Drive.

At 11:48am on Sunday July 23, West Corners Fire was dispatched to a call from a neighbor reporting smoke coming from a...

Posted by West Corners Fire on Monday, July 24, 2023

Law enforcement arrived at the scene first and reported smoke was coming out of the residence. Eventually, the call was upgraded to a second-alarm fire.

The origin of the fire is under investigation and no injuries were reported.

