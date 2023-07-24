Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the progress of its new Criminal Investigation Unit, or CIU, at the jail Monday.

Since the new division was formally instated in June, the CIU has made eight arrests resulting in six felony charges and three misdemeanors. The crimes include assaults in the facility, promotion of contraband, breaking of windows and inmate tablets to stealing items from the kitchen.

The charges include:

Glen Troncoso, 29, for attempted assault in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor

Amanda Rupakus, 33, for promoting prison contraband in the first degree and tampering with physical evidence, a class D and E felony

Daniel Maldonado, 54, for promoting prison contraband in the first degree, a class D felony

Corey Warwick, 45, for promoting prison contraband in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

Alex Shoga, 39, for criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony

Taykwann Browne, 27, for criminal mischief in the third degree, a class E felony

Zacheriah Jones-McCombs, 23, for promoting prison contraband in the 1st degree, a class D felony

Jon Michael Hall, 35, for criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor

“The safety and security of our employees, inmates and visitors is our top priority, and I applaud not only the diligence of our new unit but the hard work and vigilance of all the men and women of the Corrections Division in assisting them in their investigations,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar in a news release. “With the addition of a dedicated K-9 unit to the team, we are in a better position than ever to promote and maintain the safety and security of all those that live and work in the Correctional Facility.”

The Crime Investigations Unit consists of a supervisor, two full-time investigators; including a trained K9 handler dedicated to investigating crimes at the jail.

