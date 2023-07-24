Smoke condition prompts emergency response to Aldi in Vestal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are responding to a smoke condition at the Vestal Aldi

According to Broome County dispatchers, crews were made aware of a smoke condition at the grocery store, which is located at 134 Vestal Pkwy. Dispatchers were unable to if there was an active fire at the location.

The Vestal, Endicott and Endwell fire departments have responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

