Storms wind down tonight, heat cranks up

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms end. Areas of fog possible. Low: 58-65

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. 30% chance of a few showers or storms. High: 78-83

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55-60

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms will taper into the early overnight hours. Any storms could still produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.

Weakening high pressure builds in Tuesday but there may still be a shower or storm. The chance of precipitation is around 20%. Highs remain in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will see a lot of sun and the beginning of a hot and muggy period. Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 80s. Rain is likely Thursday and some residual showers are possible Friday. It will turn quite sweltering with dewpoints expected to climb into the upper 60s and possibly even the lower 70s. Heat indices could climb into the low and mid 90s. The chance of storms is 60% Thursday and 40% Friday.

Saturday there is some uncertainty with temperatures and rainfall. We’re keeping a 20% chance of some showers in for now. Highs will be around 80. Cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday.

