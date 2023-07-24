Thunderstorms and warmth for this week

Today: Sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms. Strong winds and hail are possible. Chance of rain 60%. High: 81-87.

(WBNG)

Tonight: Partly-to-mostly cloudy. Low: 56-64.

Tuesday: Partial sun with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High: 79-85.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear skies. Low: 56-64.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 89. Low: 66.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 90. Low: 68.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 91. Low: 65.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. High: 82. Low: 58.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. High: 78. Low: 59.

Forecast Discussion:

It will be another seasonably warm day, with highs in the mid-80s. A shortwave will pass the region, setting off a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The SPC has the region underneath a marginal risk for severe weather, with winds and hail as the biggest threats. Heavy rain is also possible, leading to a marginal risk of excessive rain. Rain will taper off into the night, with some patchy fog developing. Lows will drop to near 60.

Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but some isolated thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Highs will remain in the mid-80s. The heat ramps up as we head into the middle and end of the week. Wednesday will see highs reach the upper-80s under mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday will see highs approach the low-90s, with heat indices reaching the mid-90s. Both days will see afternoon thunderstorms develop.

A cold front passes Friday night into Saturday, once again setting off showers and thunderstorms to start the weekend. Highs will be much more seasonal, with temperatures climbing into the low-80s. Some isolated showers are possible on Sunday, but most of the day will remain dry. Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.