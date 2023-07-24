Tommy Dempsey named Seton Catholic’s new boys’ basketball head coach

Tommy Dempsey is starting his sixth year as head coach of the men's basketball team.
Tommy Dempsey is starting his sixth year as head coach of the men's basketball team.(Jonathan Cohen/Binghamton University)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Jul. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Tommy Dempsey has officially been named as Seton Catholic’s new varsity boys’ basketball head coach.

Dempsey has sixteen years of Division I college coaching experience, amassing 292 wins during stints at Binghamton University and Rider University.

The Dunmore, P.A. native was inducted into the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, received four Conference Coach of the Year awards, and was named the New York Metropolitan Sportswriters Coach of the Year in 2008.

“It is exciting to get back in the gym and be a part of a team again. As a family we love being a part of the Binghamton Community, and Seton Catholic has been an integral part of our lives since we moved here. To be afforded an opportunity to coach again, and for it to be at Seton Catholic, is truly a blessing,” said Dempsey.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old charged with 53 felonies for owning ‘ghost guns,’ selling firearms
Broome Sheriff seeks public’s help with identifying subjects who took credit card from elderly woman
Police recover body from Ithaca Falls
Repeat offender pleads guilty to possessing cocaine
Binghamton Second Street MVA
Multiple vehicles damaged after rollover crash on Second Street in Binghamton

Latest News

A Baseball Hall of Fame banner.
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame
WATCH: Fans reminisce on Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff during 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
A fan wears a Scott Rolen jersey during his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
WATCH: Fans reminisce on Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff during 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony