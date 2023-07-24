Tommy Dempsey named Seton Catholic’s new boys’ basketball head coach

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Tommy Dempsey has officially been named as Seton Catholic’s new varsity boys’ basketball head coach.

Dempsey has sixteen years of Division I college coaching experience, amassing 292 wins during stints at Binghamton University and Rider University.

The Dunmore, P.A. native was inducted into the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in 2013, received four Conference Coach of the Year awards, and was named the New York Metropolitan Sportswriters Coach of the Year in 2008.

“It is exciting to get back in the gym and be a part of a team again. As a family we love being a part of the Binghamton Community, and Seton Catholic has been an integral part of our lives since we moved here. To be afforded an opportunity to coach again, and for it to be at Seton Catholic, is truly a blessing,” said Dempsey.

