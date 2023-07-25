Broome County celebrates ‘National Carousel Day’ with a trolley tour through the carousel capital of the world

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Phelps Mansion Museum held a sold-out trolley tour where 25 participants spent the day visiting and riding five of the six carousels in Broome County for “National Carousel Day.”

The day started at the Phelps Mansion where they hopped on a trolley and made stops to visit the carousels in West Endicott Park, GWJ Park, Highland Park, CFJ Park and Rec Park. In between stops, participants learned the history of each carousel at each location, fun facts about carousels and played carousel trivia. After each stop, a card was collected and at the last stop, participants received a carousel circuit button.

Phelps Mansion Museum Educator Joe Schuerch said he is a history nut and wanted to bring the community together to bring awareness to carousels.

“When I saw that there was such a thing as National Carousel Day and I didn’t really see anyone doing anything with it or promoting it all that much, I thought ‘we have six here so that’s an easy thing to do,’” said Schuerch. “This year, I thought about how else we can do it and make it more engaging and fun so that’s when I contacted the Broome County Transit.”

Participants said how riding the carousels brought back cherished memories of their youth when they would spend the day enjoying Broome County’s local parks and were reminded how much fun a carousel really is.

“It’s exciting,” said Schuerch. “It’s an awesome way to bring attention to our area’s carousels. They are a local treasure and I hope that more people will get out and ride them this summer.”

To find the location for each carousel in Broome County, information can be found here.

