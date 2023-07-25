Broome County Sheriff’s Office reminds parents of its SAFE CHILD program

DICKINSON (WBNG) - For more than 15 years, the Broome County Sheriff’s Department has participated in the Operation SAFE CHILD program that expedites the return of a missing child. 58 other counties in New York also participate in this program.

These free-of-charge cards contain a child’s name, biographical information including date of birth, gender, height, weight, hair color, eye color and a fingerprint image of both index fingers. This information is critical to expediting the return of a missing child.

The Operation SAFE CHILD program was created by the New York State Sheriff’s Association and is used in conjunction with the New York State AMBER Alert and Missing Child Alert programs. The SAFE CHILD card allows missing information to be disseminated statewide within minutes to increase the possibility of bringing a missing child home.

Broome County Deputy Edward Hlebica said these minutes are precious time that can save a child’s life and every parent should take advantage of it.

“With missing or lost children, whenever we get to the scene, we are already against the clock,” said Deputy Hlebica. “The clock has already started when that child goes missing so this is going to help us make up some lost time. With the information on the card that the parents should keep, we’ll be able to communicate with dispatch and get information out to the public faster.”

The process of obtaining a card takes around two minutes to make. Parents will fill out a form that is put into a computer. A photo will be taken along with a fingerprint scan. Once all the information is put into the computer, the card will be printed right away. The information will then be sent to a database in Albany.

To obtain a SAFE CHILD card, the sheriff’s office will advertise community events on its Facebook page and mobile app where applications can be found. Parents may also reach out to the community policing office to make an appointment.

