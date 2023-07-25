Cher launches gelato company Cherlato

Cher is launching a new gelato company.
Cher is launching a new gelato company.(Raph_PH / Wikipedia / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cher is a singer, actress and now a gelato maker.

The 77-year-old announced her new venture on Instagram. She is launching her own line of the frozen dessert called Cherlato.

Cher teamed up with a New Zealand-based ice cream company to bring the project to life.

According to the company, Cherlato focuses on local ingredients.

The tasty treat will be available in Los Angeles.

No other details on the new product have yet been released.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freon leak prompts emergency response to Aldi in Vestal
Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail
Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Binghamton High School students help prepare housing for incoming refugees

Latest News

Road closure notice for Johnson City
FILE - Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack, left, recceives the Heisman Memorial Trophy from...
Johnny Lujack, 1947 Heisman winner who led Notre Dame to 3 national titles, dies at age 98
FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh facing 4-game suspension for breaking NCAA rules, AP source says
FILE - Students walk through a gate at Harvard University, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in...
Education Department opens investigation into Harvard’s legacy admissions
FILE - A photo of former Russian prisoner Trevor Reed, shown Feb. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth,...
Marine veteran freed from Russia in 2022 prisoner swap injured while fighting in Ukraine, US says