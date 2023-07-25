Girl, 10, opens Waverly’s only shaved ice business

WAVERLY, NY (WBNG) - Tuesday is the grand opening of Waverly’s only shaved ice business; but that is not the only unique thing about it.

“Audrey B’s Sno-Go Co.” is owned and operated by 10-year-old Audrey Bellinger. When she is not cheerleading, water skiing or spending time with her younger brother, you can find the Waverly middle schooler working away in her mobile shaved ice trailer.

Bellinger said she cannot wait to see the community gather at her trailer once they open.

“We’re the only snow cone business in town so I think it’ll be cool,” Bellinger said. “It’ll be cool to have a snow cone business everyone can come to.”

The trailer has more than 60 plus flavors and sugar-free options. Bellinger and her family came up with specialties to help mix and match the flavors. Some of those include: Hawaiin Punch, grape ape, mai tai, banana colada and 10 more.

The 10-year-old said she hopes her business flourishes and the community enjoys it as much as her.

“I hope it grows,” Bellinger said. “And I hope it gets my skills better.”

The grand opening for her truck is July 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the truck is located on 146 Broad St. right next to the WJ Graphics and Sporting Goods. You can find more information here.

