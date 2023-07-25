Heat is getting ready to pay us a visit

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog possible. Low: 59-65

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 84-89

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of a few passing showers. Low: 64-70

Forecast Discussion:

Showers and storms will taper into the early overnight hours. Any storms could still produce very heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows will be in the 60s.

Wednesday will see a lot of sun and the beginning of a hot and muggy period. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chance will increase Thursday and some residual showers are possible Friday. It will turn quite sweltering with dewpoints expected to climb into the upper 60s and possibly even the lower 70s. Heat indices could climb into the low and mid 90s if we see full sun. The chance of storms is around 40% Thursday.

Saturday there is some uncertainty with temperatures and rainfall. We’re keeping a 40% chance of some showers and storms in for now. Highs will be around 80. Cooler, less humid air arrives Sunday and highs fall back into the 70s for a few days.

