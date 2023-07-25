Hot and humid conditions on tap for the rest of the week

Today: Sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 78-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 57-63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 83-91.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 65-71.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 89. Low: 67.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 91. Low: 68.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 60.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. High: 77. Low: 55.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High: 74. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will be much quieter around the area, with only isolated chances of seeing some showers and thunderstorms develop. Most of the day will be dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds, and highs hanging around the low-to-mid 80s. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, with lows falling once again into the low-60s.

Wednesday begins what will be the hottest stretch this week. High pressure overhead will allow for mostly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing into the upper-80s. Scattered thunderstorms will re-appear on both Thursday and Friday, as well as some hot and humid conditions. Dew points will be in the upper-60s, leading to heat indices to be in the mid-90s at times. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper-80s, while Friday will see highs in the low-90s.

We cool off as a cold front swings across the region on Saturday, which will set of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low-80s. Sunday shows partly-to-mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Monday will almost feel fall-like, with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 70s.

