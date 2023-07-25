Hot and humid conditions on tap for the rest of the week

(WBNG)
By Connor Thompson
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today: Sun and clouds. Afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain 30%. High: 78-85.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 57-63.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 83-91.

(WBNG)

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 65-71.

Thursday: Hazy, hot, humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 89. Low: 67.

Friday: Remain hot and humid. Heat values in the mid-90s. PM T-Storms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 91. Low: 68.

Saturday: Partly sunny and scattered thunderstorms. Chance of rain 40%. High: 82. Low: 60.

Sunday: Partly-to-mostly sunny. High: 77. Low: 55.

Monday: Nice mix of sun and clouds. Cooler. High: 74. Low: 54.

Forecast Discussion:

Today will be much quieter around the area, with only isolated chances of seeing some showers and thunderstorms develop. Most of the day will be dry with a nice mix of sun and clouds, and highs hanging around the low-to-mid 80s. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies and patchy fog, with lows falling once again into the low-60s.

Wednesday begins what will be the hottest stretch this week. High pressure overhead will allow for mostly sunny skies, and temperatures climbing into the upper-80s. Scattered thunderstorms will re-appear on both Thursday and Friday, as well as some hot and humid conditions. Dew points will be in the upper-60s, leading to heat indices to be in the mid-90s at times. Highs on Thursday will reach the upper-80s, while Friday will see highs in the low-90s.

We cool off as a cold front swings across the region on Saturday, which will set of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low-80s. Sunday shows partly-to-mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. Monday will almost feel fall-like, with highs only reaching the low-to-mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a 2-year-old boy from Connecticut is not expected to survive after he fell out of a...
2-year-old not expected to survive after fall from third-floor window, police say
Freon leak prompts emergency response to Aldi in Vestal
Sheriff announces arrests for contraband, breaking items at Broome County jail
Several agencies help put out fire in West Corners
Binghamton High School students help prepare housing for incoming refugees

Latest News

Shop and support local at the Made in Hawaii Festival
Storms wind down tonight, heat cranks up
Storms wind down tonight, heat cranks up
Thunderstorms and warmth for this week
Thunderstorms and warmth for this week