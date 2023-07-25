‘I was praying’: Family reunited with dog after animal goes missing for 5 months

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - An Ohio family has been reunited with their beloved dog after the animal went missing for nearly half a year.

The Spurlock family told WTVG that their dog named Ducky went missing from their home back in February.

Katlynn Spurlock said the family frantically searched for Ducky. They put up fliers, made social media posts and checked area shelters.

“All of Toledo helped look for her,” Spurlock said.

Animal rescuers in the area also became very family with the family as they were working together to help find Ducky.

“We got to know them as they did multiple walkthroughs,” said Anna Brogan, who works with Lucas County Canine Care and Control.

But five months passed without a sign of Ducky until Spurlock got a phone call earlier this month.

“Someone found her and took her to animal control and then they called me,” Spurlock said.

According to Spurlock, Ducky was taken in by a family living down the street, but she got spooked by fireworks on the Fourth of July and went missing again.

A good Samaritan then found Ducky unharmed and recognized her from the posters.

“I was praying, please let it be Ducky and it was Ducky,” Spurlock said.

According to Ohio law, keeping a dog that belongs to someone else could turn into a matter with the police and result in criminal charges such as theft.

“A dog license is your legal identification. It’s identifying the dog and you as its owner. So, if someone finds your dog and takes it, then they’re taking your property,” Brogan said.

Currently, it’s unclear if any charges will be filed, but the Spurlocks are happy to have their Ducky home.

“She won’t leave my side. She’ll follow me if I go outside,” Spurlock said. “She’s back to being Ducky again.”

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.