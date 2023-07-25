Lightning strike in Madison County claims life of roofer

By Mikayla Carney
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT
LINCOLN, NY (WBNG) -- Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported that a lightning strike that occurred on July 24, around 2:30 p.m. turned fatal.

Sheriff deputies responded to an area near 6904 Forbes Rd. in the Town of Lincoln regarding three males who had been struck. The initial call indicated that one of the three males was unconscious and not breathing.

When officers arrived on scene all three males were located and had sustained injuries. Two of the roofers from “The Roofing Guys” company were reported to have minor injuries.

The third, a 39-year-old male was found by deputies unconscious and not breathing. The deputies immediately began lifesaving measures and were able to revive him.

Madison County EMS arrived on scene and promptly transported the victims to Onieda Hospital. Following treatment for the injuries, two of the males left the hospital the following day while the third victim was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital where he eventually succumbed to his injuries. The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the person who died.

An Investigation revealed the three individuals were struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a tree while doing construction on a roof. The sheriff’s office said lightning stuck a nearby pole.

