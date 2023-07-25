Microburst destroys barns in Tompkins County

ENFIELD, NY (WBNG) -- The National Weather Service, or NWS, confirmed that a microburst totaling winds of 100 mph occurred in Tompkins County.

The NWS said the microburst destroyed two barns, uprooted trees and caused other trees to fall as the storm moved east. The Paleontological Research Institution in Ithaca said one of the oldest trees on its property broke in half, landing on one of their dinosaur sculptures. The sculpture was not damaged.

“The rain was [coming down] horizontally at high speed and got in around cracks around the windows and air conditioners,” said member of the Paleontological Research Institution Robert Ross. “We ended up with little puddles throughout.”

The NWS said the epicenter of the microburst was most likely in Enfield, NY where two barns were lifted off the foundation and destroyed.

