Oakdale Commons shares expected opening dates for new businesses

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- At Tuesday’s Binghamton Rotary Club meeting Vice President of Spark JC, who owns the Oakdale Commons property, Dave Dimmick gave the latest updates on ongoing construction.

Dimmick said so far setbacks on construction have been minimal, crediting a mild winter for the progress that has been made so far.

The site’s headline attraction, DICK’s House of Sport, is set to open within the next few weeks.

“The grand opening is slated for Aug. 18,” said Dimmick” “There’s a couple of things we’re doing since we turned the building over to DICK’s House of Sport: We’re putting an observation window that oversees the sports court and we are putting a House of Sport logo on the bank that I think will be impressive to people when they come down Route 201.”

Construction is currently underway on a portion of the building facing Reynolds Road which will house two national tenants next year.

“BJ’s is slated to open mid-January 2024,” said Dimmick. “If you drive by you’ll see all the walls erected. They are making great progress on that. The Dave & Busters is slated for summer 2024.”

On the portion of the property facing Harry L Drive, two popular chain restaurants are currently setting up shop.

“Chipotle is slated to open at the end of summer,” said Dimmick. “Right now you’ll see construction on the back of that building, that’s going to be an NBT Bank slated to be open spring 2024. Panera Bread is also nearing completion, which’s slated for fall 2023.”

Spark JC will soon begin phase two of its development plans. More details on phase two will be released at a later date.

